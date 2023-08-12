Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 3,302,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,399. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

