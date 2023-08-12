Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 7.4%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.96. 1,135,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 585,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Evolus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Evolus had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 678.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,402 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 2,002,487 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,073,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 2,116.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 772,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 928,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 728,528 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

