Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.61 on Friday. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 114.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 53,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 75.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

