Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

Everi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 1,479,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 60.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.