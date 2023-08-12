Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,728 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Everi by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

