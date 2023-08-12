Everbridge’s (EVBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 223,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,014,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.