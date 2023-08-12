EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 378.3% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EUDA Health Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of EUDA opened at $0.65 on Friday. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.16% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

