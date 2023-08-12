Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 11,973,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.