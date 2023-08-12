Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 370,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,890,000 after buying an additional 196,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.9% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

