Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Hits $222.10 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.10 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,848.56 or 0.06284085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,147,265 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

