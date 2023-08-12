Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

