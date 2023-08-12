Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.70% of Equity Residential worth $159,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

EQR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 1,377,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,926. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

