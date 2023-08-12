Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 2,008,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

