Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,524,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.16. 4,730,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,652. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

