Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $829.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,057. The stock has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

