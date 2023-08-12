Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 275.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.71. 1,760,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,486. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

