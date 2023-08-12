Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,707. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

