Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $267.68. 670,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

