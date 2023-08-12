Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

