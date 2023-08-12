Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CFO Peter Francis Minan Buys 3,667 Shares of Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NVRI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

