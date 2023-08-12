Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,516 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,516 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,963.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envela Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 16.7% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envela by 21.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

