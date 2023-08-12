Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,516 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELAGet Free Report) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,516 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,963.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envela Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 16.7% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envela by 21.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.