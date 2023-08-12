Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 28,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.37.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $132,741.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $740,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $132,741.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $945,815. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

