Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of TRDA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 28,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.37.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.