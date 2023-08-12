ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
ENG stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
