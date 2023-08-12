ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

