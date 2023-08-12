Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$49.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.12. The company has a market cap of C$99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$47.63 and a 12-month high of C$57.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

