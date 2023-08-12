Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,639,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

