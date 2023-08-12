Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.07. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$47.63 and a twelve month high of C$57.59.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.