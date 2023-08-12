Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

