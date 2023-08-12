EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,591.29

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.29 ($20.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,497 ($19.13). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.22), with a volume of 121,375 shares changing hands.

EMIS Group Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,669.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,590.43.

EMIS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About EMIS Group

In related news, insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.07), for a total value of £105,984.88 ($135,443.94). In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.18), for a total value of £116,242.56 ($148,552.79). Also, insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.07), for a total value of £105,984.88 ($135,443.94). Insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $30,524 in the last three months. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

