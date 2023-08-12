Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

Shares of ELLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.12.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

