Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $528.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day moving average is $398.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

