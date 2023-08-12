Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. 2,524,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

