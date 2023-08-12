Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average of $398.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,305,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

