Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Decreased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 53.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 140.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.06. 1,030,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,170. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.80.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.