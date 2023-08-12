Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $586.80 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,364 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 6.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $586,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $408,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,469.63. 37,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,416. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,058.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

