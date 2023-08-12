Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $362.67 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,459,884 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 3.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 1.96% of Teck Resources worth $362,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

