Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $202.29 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556,114 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.45% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $202,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,773. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.