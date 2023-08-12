Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

