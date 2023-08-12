Efficient Advisors LLC Has $33.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 95,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 337,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

