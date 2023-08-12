Efficient Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 184,718 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

