Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD remained flat at $177.60 during trading on Friday. 5,289,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,390. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

