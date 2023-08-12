Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 1,014,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

