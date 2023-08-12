Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

