Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 5.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

