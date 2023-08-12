Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $829.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

