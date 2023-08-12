Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,363 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 6,911,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

