Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,182,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 31,237,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,643,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

