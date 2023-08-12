Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,543. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.