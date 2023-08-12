Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,026. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

