Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.88. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 57,818 shares.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 191,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

