Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $215.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.80.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,311. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 130,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

